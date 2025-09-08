Arunachal Pradesh Paves Path for Urban Growth with New Legislation

On Monday, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet gave the green light to a landmark Bill that will provide a comprehensive legal framework for town planning schemes. This bill marks a significant move towards organising the explosive urban growth the state has been experiencing, according to official statements.

Facing rapid urbanisation, Arunachal Pradesh has 47 urban centres that demand structured planning interventions to prevent chaotic development. The Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill is set to be presented in the Assembly, establishing a legal structure for town planning and land pooling. This will enable the state to access Rs 100 crore in capital incentives within the current financial year.

In addition to planning initiatives, the Cabinet approved new property tax management rules to fortify urban local bodies' fiscal autonomy. This is part of a broader strategy, termed "Atmanirbhar Municipality," to make local governance self-reliant. Further regulatory reforms include changes to land settlement rules, recruitment criteria updates across various departments, and improvements in digital financial mechanisms, showcasing the state's commitment to sustainable urbanisation and fiscal growth.