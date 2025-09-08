Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Paves Path for Urban Growth with New Legislation

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet approved a Bill offering a legal framework for urban planning schemes, essential for controlling rapid urbanisation. The legislation aims to streamline urban growth, provide capital incentives, and empower local bodies. Additional moves include developments in property tax management and digital reforms for financial transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:49 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Paves Path for Urban Growth with New Legislation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet gave the green light to a landmark Bill that will provide a comprehensive legal framework for town planning schemes. This bill marks a significant move towards organising the explosive urban growth the state has been experiencing, according to official statements.

Facing rapid urbanisation, Arunachal Pradesh has 47 urban centres that demand structured planning interventions to prevent chaotic development. The Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill is set to be presented in the Assembly, establishing a legal structure for town planning and land pooling. This will enable the state to access Rs 100 crore in capital incentives within the current financial year.

In addition to planning initiatives, the Cabinet approved new property tax management rules to fortify urban local bodies' fiscal autonomy. This is part of a broader strategy, termed "Atmanirbhar Municipality," to make local governance self-reliant. Further regulatory reforms include changes to land settlement rules, recruitment criteria updates across various departments, and improvements in digital financial mechanisms, showcasing the state's commitment to sustainable urbanisation and fiscal growth.

TRENDING

1
Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Himachal Government Holds Pay Grade Change Amidst Protests

Himachal Government Holds Pay Grade Change Amidst Protests

 India
3
ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

 India
4
Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025