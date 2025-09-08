Left Menu

Pioneering Municipal Finance: IFC's Historic Investment in Visakhapatnam

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has signed a historic USD 60 million financing agreement with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, marking India's first direct municipal financing without a sovereign guarantee. The investment will overhaul sanitation infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, improving public health and supporting urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:34 IST
Pioneering Municipal Finance: IFC's Historic Investment in Visakhapatnam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has inked a USD 60 million financing deal with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to enhance sanitation infrastructure.

This groundbreaking agreement marks India's inaugural direct municipal financing without a sovereign guarantee, a significant milestone for urban financial independence. The funds will be used for the Madhurawada sewerage project, crucial for one of Visakhapatnam's rapidly growing areas.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar highlighted that this collaboration with IFC sets a transformative precedent for Indian cities to secure global investments with financial discipline and administrative progressiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Rs 50 Crore Skilling Programme: A Future-ready Blend of Heritage and Innovation

Delhi's Rs 50 Crore Skilling Programme: A Future-ready Blend of Heritage and...

 India
2
Turbulent Landing: Air India's Double Attempt at Delhi Airport

Turbulent Landing: Air India's Double Attempt at Delhi Airport

 India
3
Nepal Erupts: A Youth-Led Revolt Against Social Media Ban Turns Deadly

Nepal Erupts: A Youth-Led Revolt Against Social Media Ban Turns Deadly

 Nepal
4
Punjab Cabinet Rolls Out Relief Measures for Flood-Affected Farmers

Punjab Cabinet Rolls Out Relief Measures for Flood-Affected Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025