Pioneering Municipal Finance: IFC's Historic Investment in Visakhapatnam
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has signed a historic USD 60 million financing agreement with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, marking India's first direct municipal financing without a sovereign guarantee. The investment will overhaul sanitation infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, improving public health and supporting urban development.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has inked a USD 60 million financing deal with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to enhance sanitation infrastructure.
This groundbreaking agreement marks India's inaugural direct municipal financing without a sovereign guarantee, a significant milestone for urban financial independence. The funds will be used for the Madhurawada sewerage project, crucial for one of Visakhapatnam's rapidly growing areas.
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar highlighted that this collaboration with IFC sets a transformative precedent for Indian cities to secure global investments with financial discipline and administrative progressiveness.
