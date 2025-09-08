Central Team Assesses Uttarakhand Disaster Impact
An inter-ministerial team from the Centre, led by R Prasanna, is assessing damage in Uttarakhand from monsoon-triggered disasters. They inspected affected areas, gathered data on losses, and interacted with locals. Their report will inform relief efforts, focusing on infrastructure, livelihoods, and essential services restoration.
- Country:
- India
An inter-ministerial team from New Delhi started evaluating the devastation wrought by this year's monsoon in Uttarakhand. Led by R Prasanna from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the team toured the worst-affected districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli.
The officials conducted thorough inspections, visiting sites like Mukhwa and Harsil in Uttarkashi, where a catastrophic mudslide occurred post-cloudburst. Their agenda covered talks with locals, many of whom are missing following the disaster, to prioritize immediate needs and recovery assistance.
The group will report their findings to the central government, focusing on infrastructure repair and humanitarian relief. This initiative supports collaborative efforts between national and state authorities to aid in the rehabilitation of impacted community members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Central Team to Evaluate Uttarakhand's Monsoon Damage
Students Soar Over Landslides: Helicopter Hired for Exam Dash
Tragedy in Kullu: Landslides Devastate Himachal Pradesh
Devastating Rains in Jammu and Kashmir: Community Struggles Amidst Landslides
Tragedy Strikes Amid Uttarakhand Landslides: Forest Officer Swept Away