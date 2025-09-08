Central Team Assesses Uttarakhand Disaster Impact

An inter-ministerial team from New Delhi started evaluating the devastation wrought by this year's monsoon in Uttarakhand. Led by R Prasanna from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the team toured the worst-affected districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli.

The officials conducted thorough inspections, visiting sites like Mukhwa and Harsil in Uttarkashi, where a catastrophic mudslide occurred post-cloudburst. Their agenda covered talks with locals, many of whom are missing following the disaster, to prioritize immediate needs and recovery assistance.

The group will report their findings to the central government, focusing on infrastructure repair and humanitarian relief. This initiative supports collaborative efforts between national and state authorities to aid in the rehabilitation of impacted community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)