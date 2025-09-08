Left Menu

Central Team Assesses Uttarakhand Disaster Impact

An inter-ministerial team from the Centre, led by R Prasanna, is assessing damage in Uttarakhand from monsoon-triggered disasters. They inspected affected areas, gathered data on losses, and interacted with locals. Their report will inform relief efforts, focusing on infrastructure, livelihoods, and essential services restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:08 IST
Central Team Assesses Uttarakhand Disaster Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-ministerial team from New Delhi started evaluating the devastation wrought by this year's monsoon in Uttarakhand. Led by R Prasanna from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the team toured the worst-affected districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli.

The officials conducted thorough inspections, visiting sites like Mukhwa and Harsil in Uttarkashi, where a catastrophic mudslide occurred post-cloudburst. Their agenda covered talks with locals, many of whom are missing following the disaster, to prioritize immediate needs and recovery assistance.

The group will report their findings to the central government, focusing on infrastructure repair and humanitarian relief. This initiative supports collaborative efforts between national and state authorities to aid in the rehabilitation of impacted community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A terminal at London's Heathrow Airport has been evacuated because of possible hazardous material, fire brigade says, reports AP.

A terminal at London's Heathrow Airport has been evacuated because of possib...

 Global
2
Jaishankar Calls for Fair Trade and Economic Resilience at BRICS Summit

Jaishankar Calls for Fair Trade and Economic Resilience at BRICS Summit

 India
3
French Government Collapse Unleashes Political Turmoil: Macron's Leadership Tested

French Government Collapse Unleashes Political Turmoil: Macron's Leadership ...

 France
4
Nepal's Dark Day: Deadly Protests Erupt Over Corruption and Social Media Ban

Nepal's Dark Day: Deadly Protests Erupt Over Corruption and Social Media Ban

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025