Geoengineering: Flawed Climate Fixes Under Fire

Geoengineering, despite aiming to counteract global warming, is deemed flawed and risky. Researchers emphasize the primary solution lies in reducing greenhouse gas emissions per the Paris Agreement. Various proposed interventions are criticized for ecological harm, high costs, and impracticality, prompting a call for investment in emissions reduction instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:26 IST
Geoengineering ambitions, designed to counteract the escalating threats of global warming, have come under harsh scrutiny from scientists worldwide. In a detailed analysis published in the journal Frontiers in Science, researchers argue that these technological interventions are not only flawed but also environmentally perilous.

Efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions remain the cornerstone of global strategies to mitigate climate change, as outlined in the Paris Agreement. However, certain research groups have proposed geoengineering as a method to hasten mitigation efforts, particularly in polar regions, which face acute warming impacts.

Proposals such as 'sea curtains' to block warm water and 'sea ice management' through reflective materials have been criticized for their ecological risks and exorbitant costs. The international team, including lead author Martin Siegert from the University of Exeter, warns against relying on these interventions and advocates focusing on emissions reduction instead.

