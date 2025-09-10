Left Menu

Chaos Grounds Flights: Protest Shuts Down Tribhuvan International Airport

Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal closed indefinitely due to violent protests, impacting both domestic and international flights. The Nepalese army imposed a curfew to manage unrest following anti-government demonstrations. Foreign nationals face stranding, and efforts are underway to provide assistance and updates for passengers awaiting developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:46 IST
Chaos Grounds Flights: Protest Shuts Down Tribhuvan International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Tribhuvan International Airport, a crucial air hub in Nepal, has been shut down indefinitely due to escalating violent protests. The airport initially closed on Wednesday and remains inoperative, leaving foreign nationals stranded amid the chaos.

The Nepalese Army has enforced a curfew nationwide to control potential violence after heated anti-government demonstrations compelled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign. Smoke near the airport and its runway prompted immediate security measures.

Airlines have advised travelers to maintain contact with carriers for updates, while tourism and hotel associations coordinate with authorities to assist stranded tourists. The disruption has significantly impacted flight schedules, with several airlines canceling operations between Delhi and Kathmandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

