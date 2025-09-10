Chaos Grounds Flights: Protest Shuts Down Tribhuvan International Airport
Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal closed indefinitely due to violent protests, impacting both domestic and international flights. The Nepalese army imposed a curfew to manage unrest following anti-government demonstrations. Foreign nationals face stranding, and efforts are underway to provide assistance and updates for passengers awaiting developments.
Tribhuvan International Airport, a crucial air hub in Nepal, has been shut down indefinitely due to escalating violent protests. The airport initially closed on Wednesday and remains inoperative, leaving foreign nationals stranded amid the chaos.
The Nepalese Army has enforced a curfew nationwide to control potential violence after heated anti-government demonstrations compelled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign. Smoke near the airport and its runway prompted immediate security measures.
Airlines have advised travelers to maintain contact with carriers for updates, while tourism and hotel associations coordinate with authorities to assist stranded tourists. The disruption has significantly impacted flight schedules, with several airlines canceling operations between Delhi and Kathmandu.
