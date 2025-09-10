Chaos Grounds Flights: Protest Shuts Down Tribhuvan International Airport

Tribhuvan International Airport, a crucial air hub in Nepal, has been shut down indefinitely due to escalating violent protests. The airport initially closed on Wednesday and remains inoperative, leaving foreign nationals stranded amid the chaos.

The Nepalese Army has enforced a curfew nationwide to control potential violence after heated anti-government demonstrations compelled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign. Smoke near the airport and its runway prompted immediate security measures.

Airlines have advised travelers to maintain contact with carriers for updates, while tourism and hotel associations coordinate with authorities to assist stranded tourists. The disruption has significantly impacted flight schedules, with several airlines canceling operations between Delhi and Kathmandu.

