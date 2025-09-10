Left Menu

Punjab Grapples with Devastating Floods: 53 Lives Lost and Thousands Displaced

The death toll due to floods in Punjab has risen to 53, with 2,185 villages affected and crops damaged across 1,91,981.45 hectares. Relief operations are underway, with 23,297 evacuees relocated to relief camps. The flooding is caused by swollen rivers and recent heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:40 IST
Punjab Grapples with Devastating Floods: 53 Lives Lost and Thousands Displaced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The death toll in Punjab due to the catastrophic floods has climbed to 53, with one more fatality recorded within the past 24 hours, according to officials on Wednesday.

In a statement, Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian reported that 2,185 villages in 23 districts have suffered the brunt of the floodwaters. A recent casualty in Ferozepur elevated the total deaths to 53 across 15 districts, while three individuals remain missing in Pathankot.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with 91 more people saved since yesterday, bringing the total evacuee count to 23,297. The state has established 115 relief camps, providing shelter to 4,533 flood victims. Mundian further noted that flooding has damaged crops over 1,91,981.45 hectares in 18 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

