Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pledges Support for Uttarakhand’s Farmers Amidst Crop Damage

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirms over Rs 65 crore compensation for Uttarakhand farmers facing crop loss. He also announces plans to promote Malta oranges globally and improve rural infrastructure under new central schemes. Collaboration with New Zealand aims to enhance kiwi fruit production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:18 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced that over Rs 65 crore has been deposited into the accounts of Uttarakhand farmers whose crops were destroyed by adverse weather. He confirmed that more than Rs 500 crore has been allocated this year to bolster farmer resilience.

Chouhan addressed the issues facing Uttarakhand's agriculture sector, emphasizing the potential of indigenous Malta oranges. He affirmed that the government will work to distribute these oranges across India and explore export opportunities, ensuring that Uttarakhand's produce reaches a global market.

In a meeting with farmers and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chouhan promoted the new 'Viksit Bharat - Jee Ram Jee' scheme intended to further rural development. He confirmed plans for a Clean Plant Center and announced a ₹1700 crore road project to improve connectivity in the region.

