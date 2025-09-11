Left Menu

Alarming Glacier Retreat Unveils Flood Risks in Arunachal Pradesh

A recent study uncovers the rapid retreat of glaciers in the Mago Chu sub-basin, western Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting increased flood risks. The basin's glaciers have shrunk by 28.5% in area from 1988 to 2019. Researchers emphasize the need for enhanced scientific, engineering, and community strategies to mitigate downstream impacts.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, a new study reveals rapid glacier retreat in the Mago Chu basin of western Arunachal Pradesh, increasing flood risks in one of the Brahmaputra river's critical headwater zones. The expansive glaciers have lost over 28.5% of their area between 1988 and 2019, according to scientists.

Conducted by the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies in collaboration with leading research institutions, the study highlights that larger glaciers are fragmenting into unstable smaller pieces, with some slopes experiencing up to 50% ice loss. The research underscores the pressing need for enhanced scientific and community resilience strategies.

As glacial lakes grow and risks intensify, experts call for improved hydrodynamic models, community preparedness, and early warning systems to protect downstream settlements. The Mago Chu basin serves as a microcosm of global climate change impacts, demanding immediate adaptation measures to safeguard regional heritage and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

