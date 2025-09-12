Delhi Reinforces Development Drive with Stringent Measures

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has entrusted Manjinder Singh Sirsa with overseeing the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency as its minister-in-charge. This strategic appointment aims at reinforcing developmental initiatives in the region.

Gupta called a review meeting with local leaders, including South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, to discuss ongoing and future projects. In a firm statement, she demanded adherence to deadlines and uniform procedures, warning against any delays or negligence in project execution.

The CM emphasized the necessity for effective collaboration among MPs, MLAs, and councillors to address core civic issues promptly. She reassured that all project proposals from elected officials would be prioritized, with a special focus on enhancing basic infrastructure like water supply, sewerage, and roadways.