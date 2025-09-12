Delhi Reinforces Development Drive with Stringent Measures
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as minister-in-charge for the South Delhi constituency to spearhead development initiatives. In a meeting with local officials, Gupta mandated timely project completion, emphasizing the importance of coordination among MPs, MLAs, and councillors, ensuring no civic project proposal faces delays.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has entrusted Manjinder Singh Sirsa with overseeing the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency as its minister-in-charge. This strategic appointment aims at reinforcing developmental initiatives in the region.
Gupta called a review meeting with local leaders, including South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, to discuss ongoing and future projects. In a firm statement, she demanded adherence to deadlines and uniform procedures, warning against any delays or negligence in project execution.
The CM emphasized the necessity for effective collaboration among MPs, MLAs, and councillors to address core civic issues promptly. She reassured that all project proposals from elected officials would be prioritized, with a special focus on enhancing basic infrastructure like water supply, sewerage, and roadways.
ALSO READ
Rural Service Camps in Rajasthan to Empower Villages with Government Services
European Markets Sway Amid Healthcare Slumps and US Rate Cut Hopes
France Ramps Up Air Security Support for Poland
Meghalaya Revamps Policies: Boosting Revenue and Enhancing Power Sector Transparency
Europe Ramps Up Sanctions to Pressure Russia