Deluge in Manipur: Torrential Rains Trigger Flash Floods and Landslides

Manipur has experienced flash floods and landslides following heavy rain over 24 hours. Areas in Imphal East and West have been inundated. Landslides hit multiple districts. Major rivers rose but remain below danger levels. The Water Resources Department is monitoring the situation as more rain is expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-09-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 10:44 IST
Manipur faced severe weather conditions as torrential rains in the last 24 hours resulted in flash floods and landslides, official sources confirmed on Sunday.

In affected areas such as Yaingangpokpi, Santikhongbal, and Sabungkhok Khunou in Imphal East and Kakwa and Sagolband in Imphal West, homes and properties were inundated, officials reported.

Landslides have also been reported in Awangkhul, Noney district, and the hill districts of Senapati and Kamjong, while major waterways, including the Imphal, Nambul, and Iril rivers, saw significant water level rises, though they remain below critical danger levels. The Water Resources Department stated they are vigilantly monitoring developments as forecasts predict more downpour.

