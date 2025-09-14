Transforming Indian Real Estate: Vision 2047

Credai, the apex body of realtors in India, unveiled its ambitious 'Vision 2047' report, outlining a strategic framework to revolutionize the country's real estate sector. The report highlights nine transformative pillars, crucial for establishing a globally competitive ecosystem.

Key recommendations include comprehensive land reforms, the establishment of a national digital land register, and the promotion of affordable housing through the creation of land banks. Enhancing construction ease through streamlined building plan approvals and rationalized charges also features prominently in the recommendations.

The report calls for the adoption of new technologies across the sector, as well as skill development and labor welfare improvements, to create a transparent, sustainable, and inclusively developed real estate landscape by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)