Rate Hike Ripple Effect: Stocks in China and Hong Kong Tumble
The stock benchmarks in China and Hong Kong fell, driven by declines in rate-sensitive sectors like gold and real estate, following the first U.S. rate hike in three years. This monetary change stoked fears of capital outflows, leading to a market slide.
China and Hong Kong's stock benchmarks took a hit on Thursday, with notable declines in sectors sensitive to interest rates such as gold and real estate.
This downturn was triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to implement its first rate hike in three years.
The move has sparked concerns over potential capital outflows, impacting market confidence and causing downward pressure on stock prices.
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