Tragic Road Accident Claims Seven Lives in Jaipur

Seven people from two families tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Jaipur while returning from Haridwar after performing last rites for a relative. The vehicle they were traveling in careened off Ring Road into a waterlogged underpass, resulting in the devastating crash.

The incident unfolded late Saturday night in Shivdaspura police station area near Prahladpura, with officials stating the vehicle hit a divider before plummeting 16 feet. The crash site was discovered by locals on Sunday, prompting a police response.

Officer Surendra Saini confirmed the victims were identified as Ramraj Vaishnav, his wife Madhu, son Rudra, and relatives Kaluram, Seema, and Rohit, along with Gajraj. Investigation into the exact timing and circumstances of the accident is ongoing.