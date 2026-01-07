Left Menu

Outer Ring Road: A Game-Changer for Thiruvananthapuram's Development

BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has announced that the Outer Ring Road project will significantly contribute to Thiruvananthapuram's development, aligning with the Vizhinjam International Seaport project. With central approval expected soon, over 6,500 families will receive compensation. Chandrasekhar advocates for BJP-led growth, opposing Congress and CPI(M) policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-01-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 11:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP Kerala chief, on Wednesday highlighted the transformative potential of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project for Thiruvananthapuram. The project aims to unlock the capabilities of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, offering relief to over 6,500 families waiting for compensation, as discussed in his Facebook post.

Chandrasekhar's announcement followed Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's confirmation that the central approval for the ORR project is expected by February or March. This will facilitate compensation to landowners affected by the land acquisition necessary for the project's development.

The BJP leader emphasized that such projects showcase performance-driven politics, advocating for the BJP-led NDA government to foster infrastructure growth and keep promises, contrasting it with the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-headed LDF policies that he claims hinder progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

