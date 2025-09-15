L&T gets large order for bullet train project

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a large order for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The company classifies a contract worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore as a large order.

L&T said its Transportation Infrastructure business has secured the order from National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) to construct 156 route km (RKM) of high-speed ballastless track (Package T1) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

This is the second track-work package win in MAHSR. In April 2022, NHSRCL had awarded Package T3 (116 km) from south of Vadodara city to Sabarmati depot, and the project is progressing rapidly, L&T said.

With the latest order, the company said it is now responsible for over 50 per cent of the track-works in MAHSR.

Japanese Shinkansen J Slab Track Technology is being adopted for the track-works, enabling up to 320 kmph speed, better ride quality, increased service life and maintainability.

L&T is a USD 30 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)