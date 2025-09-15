L&T gets large order for bullet train project
- Country:
- India
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a large order for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.
The company classifies a contract worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore as a large order.
L&T said its Transportation Infrastructure business has secured the order from National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) to construct 156 route km (RKM) of high-speed ballastless track (Package T1) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.
This is the second track-work package win in MAHSR. In April 2022, NHSRCL had awarded Package T3 (116 km) from south of Vadodara city to Sabarmati depot, and the project is progressing rapidly, L&T said.
With the latest order, the company said it is now responsible for over 50 per cent of the track-works in MAHSR.
Japanese Shinkansen J Slab Track Technology is being adopted for the track-works, enabling up to 320 kmph speed, better ride quality, increased service life and maintainability.
L&T is a USD 30 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US tariffs could flip prices between Korean, Japanese hybrid cars
Japanese Investment Boosts Solar Manufacturing in Karnataka
Japanese Giants Fuel Karnataka's Industrial Growth
Tech Surge Powers Record Highs in Japanese and Taiwanese Markets
Koizumi Eyes LDP Leadership: A New Era in Japanese Politics