Left Menu

Oil Spill Disaster: Uncovering the Environmental Impacts of the ELSA 3 Shipwreck

The sinking of the ELSA 3 ship in May off the Kerala coast caused significant ecological harm in the Arabian Sea. A new study highlights the oil's persistence and its effects on marine life. Urgent action is needed to seal the wreck and monitor the area to protect ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:26 IST
Oil Spill Disaster: Uncovering the Environmental Impacts of the ELSA 3 Shipwreck
  • Country:
  • India

The sinking of the ELSA 3 off the Kerala coast in May has resulted in severe ecological disruption in the south-eastern Arabian Sea, a new report reveals. The study finds a decline in water quality and widespread damage to marine life, from plankton to fish eggs and larvae.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences noted that oil continues to leak from the wreck, despite turbulent conditions and ocean currents, indicating a sustained environmental threat. Conducting the study, the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology stresses the need for sealing the wreck's fuel compartments for long-term ecological safety.

As the ship carried hazardous materials and heavy fuel, increased levels of hydrocarbon and heavy-metal contamination have been detected in the surrounding waters. This pollution not only jeopardizes marine ecosystems but also poses risks to human health through the food chain.

TRENDING

1
The main enemy of India is the dependence on other countries: PM Modi at event in Bhavnagar.

The main enemy of India is the dependence on other countries: PM Modi at eve...

 India
2
PM Modi Unveils Over Rs 34,200 Crore Worth Development Projects at 'Samudra se Samriddhi'

PM Modi Unveils Over Rs 34,200 Crore Worth Development Projects at 'Samudra ...

 India
3
Lyno AI: Revolutionizing Crypto Arbitrage with Cutting-Edge Technology

Lyno AI: Revolutionizing Crypto Arbitrage with Cutting-Edge Technology

 United States
4
Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025