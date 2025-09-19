Oil Spill Disaster: Uncovering the Environmental Impacts of the ELSA 3 Shipwreck

The sinking of the ELSA 3 off the Kerala coast in May has resulted in severe ecological disruption in the south-eastern Arabian Sea, a new report reveals. The study finds a decline in water quality and widespread damage to marine life, from plankton to fish eggs and larvae.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences noted that oil continues to leak from the wreck, despite turbulent conditions and ocean currents, indicating a sustained environmental threat. Conducting the study, the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology stresses the need for sealing the wreck's fuel compartments for long-term ecological safety.

As the ship carried hazardous materials and heavy fuel, increased levels of hydrocarbon and heavy-metal contamination have been detected in the surrounding waters. This pollution not only jeopardizes marine ecosystems but also poses risks to human health through the food chain.