Tales of Prehistoric Survival: From Pterosaur Storms to Cretaceous Amber Insects

Fossils reveal prehistoric stories: a baby pterosaur caught and drowned in a storm 150 million years ago near the Tethys Ocean, and insects from 112 million years ago preserved in Ecuadorian amber provide valuable insights into ancient ecosystems and life during the age of dinosaurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an extraordinary tale of ancient survival, newly discovered fossils shed light on stories from 150 million years ago when a baby pterosaur was claimed by a tropical storm near the Tethys Ocean. Despite its early ability to fly, the hatchling was overpowered by the severe weather, leading to a tragic demise as it was flung into a lagoon.

Meanwhile, a remarkable find in the Amazon region of Ecuador has unveiled a rich assemblage of insects preserved in amber. The fossils provide a window into a vibrant ecosystem during the Cretaceous Period, around 112 million years ago. The amber, fossilized tree resin, has trapped and preserved a diverse array of midges, wasps, flies, and beetles, offering a glimpse into a buzzing world once teeming with life in South America.

These discoveries offer invaluable insights into the dynamics of prehistoric life, underlining the delicate balance of survival amid natural upheavals and the relentless passage of time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

