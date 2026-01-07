Left Menu

Massive Blaze Erupts at Ambernath Industrial Site

A massive fire erupted at a company in Kharvai village, Ambernath, on Wednesday evening. The blaze began around 8 PM in the MIDC area. Despite hearing blasts, fire-fighting efforts are ongoing with no reported injuries. Local corporator Ramesh Surse described the incident as a huge fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:34 IST
Massive Blaze Erupts at Ambernath Industrial Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire erupted at a company located in Ambernath's Kharvai village within the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed.

Initial reports from a police official indicate that the blaze ignited around 8 PM, causing local residents to hear blasts, though no injuries have been reported as firefighting efforts persist.

Local corporator Ramesh Surse described the situation as a massive fire, with emergency services fully deployed to manage the situation and prevent any casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two dead after fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Chandivali area: Civic officials.

Two dead after fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Chandivali...

 India
2
India U19's Commanding Series Sweep in Benoni

India U19's Commanding Series Sweep in Benoni

 South Africa
3
Nepal's National Assembly Election: A Political Crossroads

Nepal's National Assembly Election: A Political Crossroads

 Nepal
4
Congress Sets Stage for Assam Assembly Elections with Key Appointments

Congress Sets Stage for Assam Assembly Elections with Key Appointments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026