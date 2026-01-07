Massive Blaze Erupts at Ambernath Industrial Site

A major fire erupted at a company located in Ambernath's Kharvai village within the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed.

Initial reports from a police official indicate that the blaze ignited around 8 PM, causing local residents to hear blasts, though no injuries have been reported as firefighting efforts persist.

Local corporator Ramesh Surse described the situation as a massive fire, with emergency services fully deployed to manage the situation and prevent any casualties.

