Massive Blaze Erupts at Ambernath Industrial Site
A massive fire erupted at a company in Kharvai village, Ambernath, on Wednesday evening. The blaze began around 8 PM in the MIDC area. Despite hearing blasts, fire-fighting efforts are ongoing with no reported injuries. Local corporator Ramesh Surse described the incident as a huge fire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:34 IST
A major fire erupted at a company located in Ambernath's Kharvai village within the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed.
Initial reports from a police official indicate that the blaze ignited around 8 PM, causing local residents to hear blasts, though no injuries have been reported as firefighting efforts persist.
Local corporator Ramesh Surse described the situation as a massive fire, with emergency services fully deployed to manage the situation and prevent any casualties.
