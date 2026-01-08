Left Menu

Political Shifts in Ambernath: Councillors Switch Sides Amid Coalition Tensions

Twelve councillors from Ambernath Municipal Council joined the BJP after their suspension by Congress for collaborating with the rival party. The defection alters the political dynamics within the local governing body. Maharashtra's BJP president emphasized their commitment to development as the driving force behind the alliance shift.

Updated: 08-01-2026 08:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 08:34 IST
Political Shifts in Ambernath: Councillors Switch Sides Amid Coalition Tensions
Twelve newly elected councillors from the Ambernath Municipal Council, initially aligned with Congress, have officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The shift follows their suspension by Congress for forming an alliance with the BJP after the local elections.

Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan announced this development, emphasizing that the move was rooted in a commitment to development rather than a quest for power. The BJP, along with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), forms the Ambernath Vikas Aghadi (AVA), sidelining ally Shiv Sena.

Despite an awkward coalition, the councillor's defection to BJP significantly alters the political landscape. The alliance with Shiv Sena, while essential to previous ruling strategies, has been strained by differing priorities within the coalition. The Shiv Sena terms this shift a betrayal of coalition principles.

