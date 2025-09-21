Transforming Urban Spaces: India's Transit-Oriented Development Policy Unveiled

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar revealed on Sunday that a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy is set to be finalized and soon enacted in the national capital.

During his address at the Aaj Tak 'Nirman Bharat Summit 2025,' Khattar emphasized that the policy targets reducing road congestion, boosting the development of multi-storey buildings, and enhancing overall affordability. The strategy involves integrating public transit systems with urban development to achieve these goals.

Highlighting a strategic expansion of the metro network as a cornerstone of this initiative, the minister stressed that it aims to alleviate road traffic and improve public transport efficiency. The roll-out of multi-storey housing and mixed-use projects under the TOD framework is anticipated to facilitate affordable housing and the effective utilization of urban spaces.