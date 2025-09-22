Left Menu

Blaze in Indore: Factories Ablaze with No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in three factories in Indore, including a pharmaceutical and a chocolate unit. No casualties were reported, but the blaze caused significant damage. The fire, which occurred in Palada on Nemawar Road, has yet to be fully controlled, and the cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident late Sunday night, three factories in Indore's Palada area were engulfed in flames, resulting in significant property damage but no casualties. The incidents occurred on Nemawar Road, affecting a pharmaceutical packaging material unit, a chocolate factory, and a toy factory.

Despite the widespread damage, the fire department confirmed that there were no casualties. The blaze, however, has not been fully extinguished as it spread to a nearby warehouse, posing ongoing challenges for firefighters.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire, while officials assess the full extent of the damage. The situation remains precarious, as efforts to bring the blaze under control continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

