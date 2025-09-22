Blaze in Indore: Factories Ablaze with No Casualties Reported

In a dramatic incident late Sunday night, three factories in Indore's Palada area were engulfed in flames, resulting in significant property damage but no casualties. The incidents occurred on Nemawar Road, affecting a pharmaceutical packaging material unit, a chocolate factory, and a toy factory.

Despite the widespread damage, the fire department confirmed that there were no casualties. The blaze, however, has not been fully extinguished as it spread to a nearby warehouse, posing ongoing challenges for firefighters.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire, while officials assess the full extent of the damage. The situation remains precarious, as efforts to bring the blaze under control continue.

