Hong Kong Braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa With Major Disruptions

Hong Kong prepares for the powerful Super Typhoon Ragasa, leading to school closures, business shutdowns, and major flight disruptions. The storm, predicted to hit with winds up to 220km/h, threatens significant rain and sea surges. Authorities issue warnings, and residents undertake precautionary measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 05:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, a formidable storm with winds reaching up to 220km/h, is advancing towards Hong Kong and southern Guangdong province in China. In response, Hong Kong has suspended schools, businesses, and many passenger flights.

The Hong Kong Observatory is considering raising the typhoon warning to its third-highest level, disrupting around 700 flights. Authorities are closely monitoring conditions, ready to escalate warnings if necessary.

Ragasa's impact is already felt in the northern Philippines, prompting emergency responses. Hong Kong residents brace for severe weather, with heavy rain and sea surges, reminiscent of previous devastating typhoons. Preparations include distributing sandbags and stockpiling essentials as Macau also prepares for the storm's effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

