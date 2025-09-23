UN at 80, WMO at 75: Global Leaders Push for Early Warnings and Heat Action

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has opened its 80th annual session under the banner “Better Together”, marking eight decades since the world body was created in the aftermath of World War II. Alongside this milestone, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is celebrating 75 years of science-driven action, highlighting its role in safeguarding lives through climate monitoring and early warning systems.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres reflected on the UN’s legacy, praising its leadership in tackling some of humanity’s greatest challenges but urging governments to show clarity, courage, and conviction in defending and strengthening the institution. “We must not only defend the UN, but strengthen it,” Guterres said.

WMO at the Forefront of Solutions

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo launched her UNGA programme by hosting a High-Level Solutions Dialogue on Accelerating Early Warning and Extreme Heat Solutions. The dialogue convened ministers, mayors, scientists, philanthropic leaders, and civil society representatives to discuss urgent measures to protect vulnerable populations.

“We are here today for one urgent and unifying purpose: solutions,” Saulo said. “Solutions that turn science into decisions, transform warnings into action, and build long-term resilience.”

The dialogue was organized by Selwin Hart, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition, and its recommendations will feed into the UN Climate Summit on 24 September.

Progress on Early Warnings for All

The Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative, launched by the UN Secretary-General, aims to ensure every person worldwide is covered by an early warning system by 2027. With only two years left to achieve this target, experts stress the urgency of scaling up investment and action.

Progress is visible:

Over 60% of countries now report having multi-hazard early warning systems .

Least Developed Countries have doubled their capacity since reporting began.

Disaster-related mortality is six times lower in countries with strong warning systems.

24 hours of notice before a hazard can reduce economic losses by up to 30% .

From 2015–2022 , early warnings enabled the evacuation of 2.1 billion people .

Heat-health action plans are now protecting millions globally.

“These are no longer abstract goals—early warnings are saving lives every single day,” Saulo said. “Early Warnings for All is not just an initiative—it is now a global movement.”

Extreme Heat: A Rising Threat

One of the most urgent hazards under discussion is extreme heat, which the WMO describes as a “silent killer.” Temperatures surpassing 40°C and even 50°C are becoming more common, with devastating ripple effects on health, water supplies, agriculture, labour productivity, and critical infrastructure.

The Call to Action on Extreme Heat, spearheaded by the UN Secretary-General, has heightened awareness and spurred investments. Yet much more is needed. The dialogue emphasized a three-pronged approach:

Reducing emissions and mitigating climate change. Redesigning urban centres and infrastructure to withstand rising heat. Strengthening governance systems, including integrated decision-making and hazard-informed investments.

Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), stressed the importance of both local action and collective global responses.

WHO and WMO estimate that scaling up heat-health warning systems in just 57 countries could save nearly 100,000 lives every year. To this end, the WHO-WMO Joint Office on Climate and Health, with partners such as the Rockefeller Foundation and Wellcome Trust, is working to expand coverage.

Three Priorities for the Future

Saulo outlined three urgent priorities for the years ahead:

Scale up financing for early warning systems, describing it as an investment, not a cost.

Integrate early warning systems into Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and national adaptation plans.

Strengthen cross-sector collaboration to reach vulnerable communities, ensuring no one is left behind.

The outcomes of the Solutions Dialogue will be carried forward into preparations for COP30 in Belém, Brazil, where nations are expected to present ambitious new NDCs that define climate action for the next decade.

A Shared Future

“Three and a half years of war in Ukraine, heat records being broken globally, and rising disasters show how fragile our world is,” Guterres reminded delegates. “But we also know that international cooperation, grounded in science and solidarity, can save lives.”

As the UN marks 80 years and the WMO celebrates 75, both institutions are underscoring one message: the world is better prepared, more resilient, and more hopeful when science, solidarity, and political will come together.