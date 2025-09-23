Indian Scientists Use Nanomaterial to Stimulate Brain Cells, Aid Neuro Therapy

In a groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize treatment for brain disorders, researchers at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), have shown that a nanomaterial called graphitic carbon nitride (g-C₃N₄) can naturally stimulate brain cells — without the need for electrodes, lasers, or magnetic fields.

The findings, recently published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, provide the first evidence that semiconducting nanomaterials can directly interact with neurons and enhance their growth, connectivity, and function in a non-invasive manner.

How It Works: A Natural Neural Switch

Unlike deep brain stimulation (DBS), which requires surgical implants, or techniques like ultrasound and magnetic stimulation, g-C₃N₄ communicates with neurons by leveraging the brain’s own electrical activity.

Neurons function through voltage differences between their resting membrane potential (around –90 mV) and active state (+55 mV).

When placed near neurons, g-C₃N₄ responds to these voltage signals by generating tiny localized electric fields .

These fields open calcium ion channels on neurons, triggering growth, maturation, and improved communication between cells.

Researchers describe the nanomaterial as acting like a “smart switch”:

In the negative resting state , g-C₃N₄ is in the ON mode , stimulating cells.

In the positive active state, it shifts to OFF mode, preventing overstimulation and fatigue.

This precise, biocompatible interaction mimics the natural conditions needed for healthy brain activity.

Experimental Evidence

The INST team validated their hypothesis through comprehensive experiments, including:

Calcium imaging studies to monitor neuronal network formation and activity.

Gene expression analysis confirming enhanced growth-related pathways.

Immunofluorescence studies that highlighted improved structural and functional maturation of neurons.

Promising Therapeutic Benefits

The study demonstrated multiple therapeutic potentials:

Boosted dopamine production in brain-like cells, which is crucial for treating Parkinson’s disease .

Reduced toxic protein accumulation linked to neurodegenerative disorders in animal models.

Enhanced neuronal growth and connectivity, indicating possible applications in brain injury recovery.

“This is the first demonstration of semiconducting nanomaterials directly modulating neurons without external stimulation,” said Dr. Manish Singh, who led the study. “It opens new therapeutic avenues for diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.”

Broader Implications: From Medicine to Brainware Computing

The research not only paves the way for next-generation therapies for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative conditions, but also has implications for futuristic technologies:

Brainware computing : Scientists worldwide are experimenting with brain organoids —tiny lab-grown brain tissues—as biological processors. Pairing them with semiconducting nanomaterials like g-C₃N₄ could make these bio-computers more efficient.

Tissue engineering: The ability of g-C₃N₄ to guide neuronal growth offers a pathway to regenerative therapies in neuroscience.

Next Steps and Caution

While the breakthrough holds immense promise, the researchers emphasized that extensive preclinical and clinical trials will be required before translation to human therapies. Safety, long-term stability, and scalability of the material need thorough evaluation.

Nonetheless, experts view the study as a paradigm shift in neuromodulation research. By eliminating the need for invasive implants or external devices, semiconducting nanomaterials could dramatically expand access to treatments for millions suffering from brain disorders worldwide.

“From treating brain injuries to managing neurodegeneration, semiconducting nanomaterials hold immense promise for the future,” Dr. Singh concluded.