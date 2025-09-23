Deluge in Kolkata: Torrential Rains Throttle City and Aviation
Kolkata faced severe disruptions as torrential rains caused over 90 flight cancellations and delays, with city-wide waterlogging worsening conditions. The incessant downpour resulted in 10 deaths and major traffic chaos, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts more rain due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Kolkata was plunged into turmoil on Tuesday as torrential rains wreaked havoc across the city, leading to over 90 flight cancellations and delays at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Waterlogging paralyzed everyday life while the aviation sector struggled amid the relentless downpour.
The widespread disruption saw 42 incoming and 49 outgoing flights canceled, with restricted visibility and poor weather conditions cited as key reasons. Additionally, 33 arrivals and 62 departures faced delays, with at least one flight diverted, the Airport Operations Control Centre confirmed.
The chaos extended beyond the airport, as record rainfall left ten dead, mainly from electrocution. Traffic ground to a halt on key city roads, Metro services were disrupted, and residents had to navigate through waist-deep water. The India Meteorological Department has warned of further heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.
