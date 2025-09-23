Deluge in Kolkata: Torrential Rains Throttle City and Aviation

Kolkata was plunged into turmoil on Tuesday as torrential rains wreaked havoc across the city, leading to over 90 flight cancellations and delays at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Waterlogging paralyzed everyday life while the aviation sector struggled amid the relentless downpour.

The widespread disruption saw 42 incoming and 49 outgoing flights canceled, with restricted visibility and poor weather conditions cited as key reasons. Additionally, 33 arrivals and 62 departures faced delays, with at least one flight diverted, the Airport Operations Control Centre confirmed.

The chaos extended beyond the airport, as record rainfall left ten dead, mainly from electrocution. Traffic ground to a halt on key city roads, Metro services were disrupted, and residents had to navigate through waist-deep water. The India Meteorological Department has warned of further heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)