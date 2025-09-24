Left Menu

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury: Tragedy in Taiwan's Tourist Haven

A deluge from a barrier lake overflowed after Super Typhoon Ragasa hit Taiwan, leaving 14 dead and 124 missing in Hualien. The flood swept through the township of Guangfu, causing widespread devastation. Rescue efforts intensify as the military and local teams assist affected areas.

Updated: 24-09-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 08:10 IST
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury: Tragedy in Taiwan's Tourist Haven
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A horrifying natural disaster unfolded in Taiwan's scenic Hualien county, where 14 lives have been lost and 124 people remain missing. The calamity struck when a barrier lake formed by landslides overflowed due to the outer reaches of Super Typhoon Ragasa.

The situation is dire in Guangfu township, with floods submerging the area as if a 'tsunami' had struck, according to locals. The military, alongside local rescue teams, is now at the forefront of efforts to assist those trapped by the deluge. The need for sufficient resources and alleged lapses in pre-flood evacuation procedures are raising concerns.

This catastrophe underscores the raw power of nature and presents grave challenges for recovery and future disaster preparedness in Taiwan, as communities work to safeguard the lives of their residents amid nature's unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

