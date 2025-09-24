Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury: Tragedy in Taiwan's Tourist Haven

A horrifying natural disaster unfolded in Taiwan's scenic Hualien county, where 14 lives have been lost and 124 people remain missing. The calamity struck when a barrier lake formed by landslides overflowed due to the outer reaches of Super Typhoon Ragasa.

The situation is dire in Guangfu township, with floods submerging the area as if a 'tsunami' had struck, according to locals. The military, alongside local rescue teams, is now at the forefront of efforts to assist those trapped by the deluge. The need for sufficient resources and alleged lapses in pre-flood evacuation procedures are raising concerns.

This catastrophe underscores the raw power of nature and presents grave challenges for recovery and future disaster preparedness in Taiwan, as communities work to safeguard the lives of their residents amid nature's unpredictability.

