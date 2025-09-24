Delhi Experiences Early Monsoon Exit, Sets Rainfall Records

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported an early withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Delhi and surrounding areas, a day ahead of schedule. This year's exit marks the earliest since 2002, when the monsoon season concluded on September 20.

Despite the premature retreat, Delhi experienced an exceptionally wet monsoon season, recording 902.6 mm of rain at its base observatory in Safdarjung—41% above normal levels. Citywide, the average reached 736.2 mm, notably surpassing the long-term norm. In September alone, the city received 136.1 mm, exceeding the monthly expectation.

This monsoon withdrawal extends beyond Delhi, affecting Punjab, Haryana, and several other states. Even as dry northwesterly winds raise temperatures, Delhi's air quality remains moderate, with an AQI of 120. Rainfall distribution was uneven, with Central Delhi seeing the most rain at 950 mm and South Delhi the least at 550.3 mm.

(With inputs from agencies.)