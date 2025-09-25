Blaze Erupts at Kolkata Guesthouse: Quick Response Averts Tragedy

A fire broke out in a guesthouse located on the top floor of a four-storey building in south Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, according to police reports. The incident occurred in the Anawar Shah Road area, and no casualties have been reported so far, a senior officer declared.

Three fire tenders were immediately deployed to control the blaze, which was reported around 1 pm. The situation understandably caused panic among people in the vicinity as smoke billowed from the structure.

"Firefighting operations are actively underway to ensure that no one is trapped inside," the officer mentioned. Initial investigations suggest that an electrical short circuit could be the cause of the fire.

