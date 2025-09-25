Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Kolkata Guesthouse: Quick Response Averts Tragedy

A fire erupted at a guesthouse on Anawar Shah Road in Kolkata's four-storey building. Prompt response by three fire tenders helped control the blaze, which was caused by an electrical short circuit. Firefighters ensured no lives were lost, easing the panic among guests and locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:20 IST
Blaze Erupts at Kolkata Guesthouse: Quick Response Averts Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a guesthouse located on the top floor of a four-storey building in south Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, according to police reports. The incident occurred in the Anawar Shah Road area, and no casualties have been reported so far, a senior officer declared.

Three fire tenders were immediately deployed to control the blaze, which was reported around 1 pm. The situation understandably caused panic among people in the vicinity as smoke billowed from the structure.

"Firefighting operations are actively underway to ensure that no one is trapped inside," the officer mentioned. Initial investigations suggest that an electrical short circuit could be the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Irregularities in Maharashtra 2024: Thackeray's Unveiling

Electoral Irregularities in Maharashtra 2024: Thackeray's Unveiling

 India
2
Inga Ruginiene: Lithuania's New Prime Minister Pledges Strong Defense and Support for Ukraine

Inga Ruginiene: Lithuania's New Prime Minister Pledges Strong Defense and Su...

 Global
3
Cong govt completely ignored importance of electricity; 25 mn households didn't have access to electricity in 2014: PM Modi in Banswara

Cong govt completely ignored importance of electricity; 25 mn households did...

 India
4
Himachal CM Advocates for Global Investment at London Summit

Himachal CM Advocates for Global Investment at London Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025