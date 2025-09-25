India's Green Hydrogen Initiative: A Vision Turning Into Reality

India is making significant strides in its green hydrogen initiatives, with the government allocating USD 43.3 million for research and development. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced an additional USD 13 million has been sanctioned for 23 specific projects.

During the World Hydrogen India conference, Minister Joshi emphasized the government's aim to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen per annum by 2030. This ambitious plan is set to be supported by an additional 125 GW of renewable energy capacity, which is expected to attract nearly USD 100 billion in investments and create over 600,000 jobs.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in 2023 with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, aims to revolutionize various sectors, including steel and glass manufacturing, refineries, and transport. Ongoing pilot projects are introducing green hydrogen in these sectors, while auctions for green ammonia supply to the fertilizer industry have already shown competitive pricing. Additionally, domestic manufacturing of electrolysers is being incentivized to foster a thriving ecosystem for green hydrogen production in India.