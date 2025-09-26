Left Menu

India's Veterinary Vaccine Industry Sets Sights on Global Dominance

India's leading veterinary vaccine manufacturers have formed the Veterinary Vaccine India Manufacturers Association (VVIMA) to establish the country as a global hub for animal vaccine research, development, and production. The association will collaborate with stakeholders to enhance innovation and competitiveness in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:49 IST
India's Veterinary Vaccine Industry Sets Sights on Global Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's top veterinary vaccine companies have united to form the Veterinary Vaccine India Manufacturers Association (VVIMA), aiming to amplify the industry's voice, as per an official statement.

The VVIMA's goal is to cooperate with policymakers, regulators, and various stakeholders to foster an environment conducive to innovation, quality production, and global competitiveness in veterinary vaccines. The association aspires to transform India into a global centre for the development of animal vaccines.

With a robust membership including Hester Biosciences and Indian Immunologicals, the VVIMA has appointed Rajiv Gandhi as President and K Anand Kumar as Vice President. The Indian veterinary vaccine market stands at Rs 2,000 crore, in contrast to the global market's Rs 1 lakh crore.

TRENDING

1
High Court Stands Firm: No Leniency for Drunken Driving Offenders

High Court Stands Firm: No Leniency for Drunken Driving Offenders

 India
2
Revenue Lok Adalats: Streamlining Justice at Your Doorstep

Revenue Lok Adalats: Streamlining Justice at Your Doorstep

 India
3
A New Dawn in US-Pakistan Relations: Trump and Sharif Discuss Key Issues

A New Dawn in US-Pakistan Relations: Trump and Sharif Discuss Key Issues

 Global
4
Karnataka's Caste Census Back on Track: Survey to Conclude by October 7

Karnataka's Caste Census Back on Track: Survey to Conclude by October 7

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025