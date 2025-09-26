India's Veterinary Vaccine Industry Sets Sights on Global Dominance

India's top veterinary vaccine companies have united to form the Veterinary Vaccine India Manufacturers Association (VVIMA), aiming to amplify the industry's voice, as per an official statement.

The VVIMA's goal is to cooperate with policymakers, regulators, and various stakeholders to foster an environment conducive to innovation, quality production, and global competitiveness in veterinary vaccines. The association aspires to transform India into a global centre for the development of animal vaccines.

With a robust membership including Hester Biosciences and Indian Immunologicals, the VVIMA has appointed Rajiv Gandhi as President and K Anand Kumar as Vice President. The Indian veterinary vaccine market stands at Rs 2,000 crore, in contrast to the global market's Rs 1 lakh crore.