Rising Storms: Atlantic Hurricanes and Tropical Threats

The US National Hurricane Centre reports Hurricane Humberto forming in the Atlantic, posing no immediate land threat. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gabrielle nears the Azores, potentially weakening. Both storms illustrate the season's active weather patterns, with Hurricane Narda continuing elsewhere in the Atlantic, presenting no immediate risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:15 IST
The US National Hurricane Centre has announced the formation of Hurricane Humberto in the Atlantic Ocean. Currently, Humberto poses no threat to land, as it moves 750 kilometers northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and slowly heads northwest. Forecasters expect Humberto to strengthen into a major hurricane over the weekend.

In the meantime, Tropical Storm Gabrielle is nearing the Azores archipelago, prompting a hurricane watch for the Portuguese islands. At 0900 GMT on Friday, Gabrielle was situated about 230 kilometers east-northeast of Faial Island, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. Despite being deemed post-tropical, Gabrielle still poses severe weather risks as it moves east-northeast at 29 miles per hour, potentially reaching mainland Portugal by Sunday.

Away from the Azores, Hurricane Narda is active as a Category 1 storm in the Atlantic. Although not threatening any land, Narda might regain strength to a Category 2 storm before weakening in the coming days. The ongoing activity highlights the Atlantic storm season's intensity, with observers keeping a close watch on shifting patterns.

