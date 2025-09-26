Left Menu

Maharashtra Braces for Torrential Downpours: Official Advisory Issued

The Maharashtra government has issued an advisory following forecasts of heavy rainfall statewide. The India Meteorological Department predicts extreme weather in central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Konkan from September 27 to 29, prompting orange and red alerts. Residents are urged to follow safety measures and avoid danger zones during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra government has issued an advisory warning residents about heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across the state over the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts significant rainfall in central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Konkan, with some areas facing orange and red alerts. The State Emergency Operations Centre has issued directives for precautionary measures.

Residents are advised against traveling to flood-prone areas, taking cover under trees during storms, and spreading rumors. Safety measures include using local relief shelters and avoiding waterlogged roads and bridges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

