Maharashtra Braces for Torrential Downpours: Official Advisory Issued

The Maharashtra government has issued an advisory warning residents about heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across the state over the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts significant rainfall in central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Konkan, with some areas facing orange and red alerts. The State Emergency Operations Centre has issued directives for precautionary measures.

Residents are advised against traveling to flood-prone areas, taking cover under trees during storms, and spreading rumors. Safety measures include using local relief shelters and avoiding waterlogged roads and bridges.

