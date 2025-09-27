Reviving Rivers: The Rebirth of Dakshina Pinakini

The Art of Living Social Projects, inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision, is at the forefront of an ambitious river rejuvenation project in India. The initiative focuses on the revival of the Dakshina Pinakini river, which once flowed perennially, supporting diverse ecosystems across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

By collaborating with the Karnataka government and ITC Limited, the program combines scientific planning with community engagement. Innovative solutions such as water pools, check dams, recharge wells, and contour bunds reflect a dedicated approach to water conservation and the restoration of the river's natural flow.

The project highlights the river's historical significance and current challenges, driven by deforestation, urbanization, and pollution. Through comprehensive revival strategies and community involvement, the initiative aims to transform the declining river into a thriving source of life, symbolizing resilience and sustainable future.