Left Menu

Reviving Rivers: The Rebirth of Dakshina Pinakini

The Art of Living Social Projects spearheads a significant initiative to rejuvenate the Dakshina Pinakini river, aiming to restore its perennial flow and ensure water security. Partnering with governmental and corporate bodies, the project involves innovative conservation methods, highlighting community-driven action and ecological resilience across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:28 IST
Reviving Rivers: The Rebirth of Dakshina Pinakini
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Art of Living Social Projects, inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision, is at the forefront of an ambitious river rejuvenation project in India. The initiative focuses on the revival of the Dakshina Pinakini river, which once flowed perennially, supporting diverse ecosystems across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

By collaborating with the Karnataka government and ITC Limited, the program combines scientific planning with community engagement. Innovative solutions such as water pools, check dams, recharge wells, and contour bunds reflect a dedicated approach to water conservation and the restoration of the river's natural flow.

The project highlights the river's historical significance and current challenges, driven by deforestation, urbanization, and pollution. Through comprehensive revival strategies and community involvement, the initiative aims to transform the declining river into a thriving source of life, symbolizing resilience and sustainable future.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Yogi Adityanath Issues Stern Warning

Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Yogi Adityanath Issues Stern Warning

 India
2
Hezbollah Remembers Nasrallah: One Year After His Death

Hezbollah Remembers Nasrallah: One Year After His Death

 Global
3
PM Modi Unveils Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects in Odisha

PM Modi Unveils Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects in Odisha

 India
4
Global Tensions Rise as UN Sanctions on Iran are Reimposed

Global Tensions Rise as UN Sanctions on Iran are Reimposed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025