NZ Showcases Booming Space and Aviation Sectors at Sydney Congress

New Zealand’s fast-growing space and advanced aviation industries are stepping into the global spotlight as Space Minister Judith Collins leads a national delegation to the 76th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney from 27 September to 2 October. The IAC, the world’s largest gathering of space professionals, brings together government officials, industry leaders, and researchers to shape the future of space exploration and technology.

Promoting New Zealand’s Innovation

Minister Collins emphasized that New Zealand is now firmly positioned as a hub for innovation in aerospace. The New Zealand Space Agency, supported by leading private companies, will use the Sydney event to showcase advances in space research and development, satellite technologies, launch services, and aerospace manufacturing.

“Some of New Zealand’s most exciting space companies will be joining me at the IAC as part of the New Zealand delegation,” Collins stated, highlighting the growing role of private enterprises alongside government investment in building an internationally competitive sector.

Economic Growth and Job Creation

The country’s space industry has experienced rapid expansion over the past five years. In 2024, it supported approximately 17,000 jobs and generated an estimated $2.68 billion in revenue—a 53 percent increase since 2019. The government has set an ambitious target to double the size of both the space and advanced aviation sectors by 2030, reflecting their importance in driving economic growth and technological leadership.

Collins underlined that the sector’s impact extends beyond economics, offering solutions in climate monitoring, disaster response, navigation, and communications that directly improve the lives of New Zealanders.

Regional Leadership in Aerospace

While in Sydney, Collins will participate in the International Astronautical Federation’s Ministers and Members of Parliament meeting at the New South Wales Parliament. She will also address the Australasian Space Innovation Institute, further strengthening New Zealand’s reputation as a key player in the Asia-Pacific region’s aerospace future.

Her schedule also includes defence-focused engagements, such as a visit to Royal Australian Navy personnel at Fleet Base East, underlining the connection between space capability and national security.

Building Momentum Toward the Christchurch Summit

The Sydney congress will serve as a prelude to the New Zealand Aerospace Summit 2025, which will take place in Christchurch on 8 October. As the largest aerospace event in the country, the summit is expected to draw international delegates keen to see New Zealand’s capabilities firsthand.

“Having two major industry events hosted right here in Australasia underscores just how pivotal this region has become in shaping the future of space,” Collins said. “Those attending the New Zealand Aerospace Summit will see why New Zealand is an ideal location for innovation in space and advanced aviation. I’m confident they’ll come away impressed by the talent, ambition, and momentum driving these sectors.”

Looking Ahead

With its strong track record, growing industry workforce, and increasing international recognition, New Zealand is carving out a leading role in the global space economy. By 2030, if current growth trends continue, the nation could emerge not only as a regional hub but also as a significant global contributor in the commercial and scientific use of space.