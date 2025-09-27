Humberto's Wrath: Southeast US Braces for Hurricane Impact

The Atlantic Ocean is brewing severe weather as Hurricane Humberto advances, transforming into a formidable Category 4 hurricane. A parallel weather system poses an imminent threat to the Southeast US, with forecasts indicating the potential escalation to hurricane status by early next week.

Charleston's Mayor, William Cogswell, enacted a state of emergency, highlighting the need for preparedness. Teams are actively fortifying the city's infrastructure to combat anticipated flooding and winds, a sentiment echoed by Governor Henry McMaster for South Carolina as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Bahamas brace for heavy rainfall and potential tropical storm impacts, with a weather warning in place. South Florida remains vigilant, recalling past devastation like Hurricane Andrew, urging residents not to underestimate the risks. The Dominican Republic's recent flooding underscores the urgent ongoing threat.