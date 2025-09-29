Decades After Latur Earthquake: Lingering Scars and Unfulfilled Promises

It has been 32 long years since a destructive earthquake hit Latur in central Maharashtra, yet the memories are still vivid for the survivors and their families. They continue to struggle with unresolved issues, highlighting administrative neglect and unfulfilled promises.

The 1993 quake, with a magnitude of 6.4, devastated the Latur-Osmanabad region, killing over 8,000 and injuring more than 16,000. The devastating impact displaced nearly 52 villages and necessitated extensive rehabilitation efforts.

Survivors like Satish Manale and Amar Birajdar recount the tragedy, revealing ongoing struggles and administrative failings. Although initial rehabilitation was swift under then-Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, issues such as land ownership are still unaddressed. Local leaders urge the government to declare these areas as disaster-prone zones to prevent future issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)