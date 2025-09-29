Left Menu

Decades After Latur Earthquake: Lingering Scars and Unfulfilled Promises

Thirty-two years after the 1993 earthquake in Latur, Maharashtra, survivors still face unresolved issues. Although initial rehabilitation efforts were swift, many crucial problems, such as land ownership, remain unaddressed. Local leaders demand official recognition of villages as disaster-prone zones to prevent future neglect and ensure sustainable development.

Updated: 29-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
It has been 32 long years since a destructive earthquake hit Latur in central Maharashtra, yet the memories are still vivid for the survivors and their families. They continue to struggle with unresolved issues, highlighting administrative neglect and unfulfilled promises.

The 1993 quake, with a magnitude of 6.4, devastated the Latur-Osmanabad region, killing over 8,000 and injuring more than 16,000. The devastating impact displaced nearly 52 villages and necessitated extensive rehabilitation efforts.

Survivors like Satish Manale and Amar Birajdar recount the tragedy, revealing ongoing struggles and administrative failings. Although initial rehabilitation was swift under then-Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, issues such as land ownership are still unaddressed. Local leaders urge the government to declare these areas as disaster-prone zones to prevent future issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

