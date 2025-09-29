Left Menu

Haryana Steps Up the Fight Against Stubble Burning Ahead of Harvest

The Haryana government, led by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, has intensified efforts to prevent paddy stubble burning during the harvest season. Measures include strict monitoring, punitive actions, financial incentives for sustainable practices, and collaboration with industries. A multi-departmental task force and improved CRM tools support these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:46 IST
Haryana Steps Up the Fight Against Stubble Burning Ahead of Harvest
To curb air pollution, the Haryana government is ramping up its efforts to combat paddy stubble burning with the harvest season underway. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has emphasized the state's zero-tolerance stance on farm fires, mandating full compliance with the crop residue management action plan.

With three recent stubble burning cases, authorities have lodged FIRs and imposed environmental compensation charges on the involved parties. Rastogi has instructed district heads to closely supervise preventive measures and to ensure CRM machines are effectively utilized. Additionally, a substantial budget has been allocated to incentivize sustainable farming practices.

A strategic move includes linking farmers with biomass plants and other industries to create an ex-situ supply chain. Satellite technology and patrols aim to deter unauthorized fires, while a 'Parali Protection Force' is actively monitoring critical zones. The integration of CRM systems further enhances the initiative's reach and efficacy.

