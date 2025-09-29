Haryana Steps Up the Fight Against Stubble Burning Ahead of Harvest

To curb air pollution, the Haryana government is ramping up its efforts to combat paddy stubble burning with the harvest season underway. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has emphasized the state's zero-tolerance stance on farm fires, mandating full compliance with the crop residue management action plan.

With three recent stubble burning cases, authorities have lodged FIRs and imposed environmental compensation charges on the involved parties. Rastogi has instructed district heads to closely supervise preventive measures and to ensure CRM machines are effectively utilized. Additionally, a substantial budget has been allocated to incentivize sustainable farming practices.

A strategic move includes linking farmers with biomass plants and other industries to create an ex-situ supply chain. Satellite technology and patrols aim to deter unauthorized fires, while a 'Parali Protection Force' is actively monitoring critical zones. The integration of CRM systems further enhances the initiative's reach and efficacy.