Unveiling the Moon's Mysteries: Two Sides, Two Stories

New findings have unearthed stark differences between the two sides of the moon, a discrepancy that extends beyond mere appearance. China's Chang'e-6 mission retrieved samples from the moon's farside, offering a rare glimpse into its internal composition and history.

Led by geoscientist Yang Li, the study, published in Nature Geoscience, reveals that the moon's farside has a thicker crust, more craters, and less volcanic activity than the smoother, volcanic-nearside. The analysis highlights thermal differences, with the farside exhibiting cooler internal temperatures, possibly due to fewer heat-producing elements.

The findings may result from past cosmic collisions or even a historical merge with a smaller moon. This research is pivotal for understanding not just the moon's history but also offers insights into planetary formation and evolution.