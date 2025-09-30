Unveiling the Moon's Mysteries: Two Sides, Two Stories
An analysis of lunar samples from China's Chang'e-6 mission reveals thermal and compositional differences between the moon's nearside and farside, offering insights into its formation. The study published in Nature Geoscience attributes these differences to variations in volcanic activity and elemental distribution within the moon's mantle.
New findings have unearthed stark differences between the two sides of the moon, a discrepancy that extends beyond mere appearance. China's Chang'e-6 mission retrieved samples from the moon's farside, offering a rare glimpse into its internal composition and history.
Led by geoscientist Yang Li, the study, published in Nature Geoscience, reveals that the moon's farside has a thicker crust, more craters, and less volcanic activity than the smoother, volcanic-nearside. The analysis highlights thermal differences, with the farside exhibiting cooler internal temperatures, possibly due to fewer heat-producing elements.
The findings may result from past cosmic collisions or even a historical merge with a smaller moon. This research is pivotal for understanding not just the moon's history but also offers insights into planetary formation and evolution.