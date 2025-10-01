Tragedy at Gorelal Chowk: Construction Mishap Claims Two Lives
Two labourers were killed after a wall at a construction site in Gorelal Chowk collapsed. The incident involved Akshay Pache and Jitendra Bahe, both of whom succumbed to the mishap's destructive force. Local authorities confirmed their deaths, with Pache dying instantly and Bahe later in hospital.
In a tragic incident at Gorelal Chowk, two labourers lost their lives when a wall collapsed at a construction site Wednesday afternoon, local police confirmed.
The construction, which was underway near Gorelal Chowk, proved fatal for Akshay Pache of Birsi and Jitendra Bahe of Dangorli. They were working when the structure gave way, burying them beneath the debris, according to an official statement.
Pache was pronounced dead at the scene, while Bahe succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment. The incident underlines ongoing safety challenges at construction sites.
