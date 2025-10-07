IAEA Confirms Spain Has Fully Met Nuclear Waste Management Review Goals

Spain has made significant strides in strengthening its nuclear waste management framework, successfully implementing all recommendations and suggestions issued during a 2018 review by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The conclusion comes following a comprehensive follow-up ARTEMIS mission conducted in Madrid from 28 September to 3 October 2025, which verified that Spain has addressed every point raised seven years ago regarding the safety, strategy, and sustainability of its radioactive waste management programme.

A Comprehensive International Assessment

The mission was carried out under the IAEA’s Integrated Review Service for Radioactive Waste and Spent Fuel Management, Decommissioning and Remediation (ARTEMIS) — a global peer review service aimed at ensuring Member States manage radioactive materials safely and effectively. The 2025 follow-up was conducted at the request of the Spanish Government and hosted by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO).

The review team included five international experts from Australia, France, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and the United Kingdom, along with four IAEA staff members. They met with representatives from MITECO, the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN), and ENRESA, Spain’s national radioactive waste management agency.

The ARTEMIS mission followed up on recommendations made during the 2018 review, focusing on several critical areas: national policy and strategy, financing mechanisms, human resource development, and long-term waste disposal solutions. The mission also took into account the outcomes of the IAEA Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) follow-up mission conducted in Spain earlier in 2025.

Spain’s Major Achievements Since 2018

According to the IAEA’s expert team, Spain has made “major progress” in implementing a robust and forward-looking waste management system. Mission leader François Besnus of France praised the country’s achievements, particularly its Seventh General Radioactive Waste Plan and a new roadmap for the development of a deep geological disposal facility — a critical milestone in ensuring long-term safety and sustainability.

“The review team acknowledges the major progresses that have been made to successfully respond to the 2018 ARTEMIS mission findings and, in particular, commends Spain for the issuing of the 7th national plan for radioactive waste and spent fuel management as well as for the elaboration of a new roadmap for the development of a deep geological disposal facility,” said Besnus.

Among Spain’s key advances are:

The 7th General Radioactive Waste Plan , which outlines a long-term strategy for managing all categories of radioactive waste and spent fuel.

Enhanced disposal capacity at the El Cabril Disposal Facility , ensuring safe and efficient handling of low- and intermediate-level waste.

A revised strategy for high-level and special waste storage , focusing on safety, resilience, and sustainability.

Development of a roadmap for constructing a deep geological repository — a vital long-term solution for high-level waste.

Routine financial oversight , ensuring that waste management programmes are adequately funded through periodic review mechanisms.

Knowledge preservation measures , including training and institutional memory retention to prevent the loss of technical expertise in the sector.

Increased research and development investment, supporting Spain’s step-by-step progress toward geological disposal.

A Model of Continuous Improvement

Spain’s radioactive waste management system is widely viewed as one of the most mature in Europe. The country operates seven nuclear power reactors, which together generate about 20% of national electricity, while three other plants are permanently shut down and undergoing decommissioning. Most reactor sites are equipped with interim spent fuel storage facilities, and Spain also maintains a centralized disposal site for very low, low, and intermediate-level waste at El Cabril, operated by ENRESA.

Victor Marcos, General Director of Energy Planning and Coordination at MITECO, emphasized that the successful outcome of the follow-up mission reflects Spain’s commitment to transparency, safety, and continuous improvement.

“This ARTEMIS follow-up mission represents an important element in Spain’s efforts to ensure continuous improvement of our radioactive waste management programme,” Marcos said. “All five recommendations and two suggestions from 2018 have been closed, and the additional observations provided by the review team will guide our future developments.”

He added that the outcome aligns with the EU’s Radioactive Waste Directive, which requires member states to maintain transparent and effective strategies for the management of spent fuel and radioactive waste.

International Cooperation and Future Outlook

The ARTEMIS programme underscores the IAEA’s role as an independent evaluator and facilitator of nuclear safety and sustainability. By providing an external expert review, the agency supports countries like Spain in aligning their policies with global best practices and international safety standards.

The IAEA team commended Spain’s “clear commitment to improvement” and noted that its integrated approach — combining regulatory oversight, technical development, and long-term planning — sets an example for other nations seeking to enhance their waste management systems.

The final ARTEMIS mission report will be submitted to the Spanish authorities within three months, offering a detailed summary of findings, observations, and areas for continued development.

Spain’s progress demonstrates how sustained national commitment, scientific rigor, and international cooperation can yield measurable improvements in nuclear safety. As more countries phase out older reactors and face the challenge of managing long-lived waste, Spain’s approach offers a roadmap for responsible, transparent, and forward-thinking radioactive waste governance.