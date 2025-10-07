Immune System Breakthrough Secures Nobel Prize for American and Japanese Scientists
American scientists Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell, alongside Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi, clinched the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Their pioneering work on peripheral immune tolerance offers promising avenues for autoimmune and cancer treatments. This major achievement highlights how the immune system differentiates between harmful and healthy cells.
Their discoveries on peripheral immune tolerance illuminate how the immune system can avoid attacking healthy cells, potentially revolutionizing treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer.
According to Marie Wahren-Herlenius of Sweden's Karolinska Institute, the work fundamentally advances knowledge in the field, explaining the mechanism by which harmful microbes are targeted without triggering autoimmune responses.
