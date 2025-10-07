Immune System Breakthrough Secures Nobel Prize for American and Japanese Scientists

Breakthrough research into the immune system has garnered the prestigious Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for American scientists Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell, as well as Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi.

Their discoveries on peripheral immune tolerance illuminate how the immune system can avoid attacking healthy cells, potentially revolutionizing treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer.

According to Marie Wahren-Herlenius of Sweden's Karolinska Institute, the work fundamentally advances knowledge in the field, explaining the mechanism by which harmful microbes are targeted without triggering autoimmune responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)