Global Insights: Delhi's Urban Governance and Waste Management Model

A 30-member international delegation visited Delhi to study its urban governance and waste management initiatives. Organized with the Indian Institute of Public Administration, the study tour aimed to explore the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's strategies in sustainability, transparency, and public participation. Officials provided detailed insights into waste management and town planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:27 IST
An international delegation of about 30 members from countries including the Maldives and Nepal engaged with Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday. The goal was to grasp the nuances of urban governance and solid waste management in India's capital.

Organized in partnership with the Indian Institute of Public Administration, the visit was part of a study tour designed to provide insights into the administrative and sustainability practices of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Mayor Singh expressed pride in hosting such a diverse group from various nations.

Highlighting initiatives in solid waste management, Mayor Singh detailed efforts such as waste segregation, scientific landfill management, and community engagement. MCD officials emphasized urban planning strategies and the challenges faced by Delhi, a landlocked city of nearly two crore residents.

