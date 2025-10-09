Global Insights: Delhi's Urban Governance and Waste Management Model

An international delegation of about 30 members from countries including the Maldives and Nepal engaged with Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday. The goal was to grasp the nuances of urban governance and solid waste management in India's capital.

Organized in partnership with the Indian Institute of Public Administration, the visit was part of a study tour designed to provide insights into the administrative and sustainability practices of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Mayor Singh expressed pride in hosting such a diverse group from various nations.

Highlighting initiatives in solid waste management, Mayor Singh detailed efforts such as waste segregation, scientific landfill management, and community engagement. MCD officials emphasized urban planning strategies and the challenges faced by Delhi, a landlocked city of nearly two crore residents.

