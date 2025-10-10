Seismic Shockwaves: Tsunami Threat after Philippine Earthquake

A powerful offshore earthquake with a 7.6 magnitude struck early Friday morning near the southern Philippine province, raising alarm over a potential hazardous tsunami.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake centered 62 kilometers southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental was the result of fault movement at a shallow 10 kilometers depth. Damages and aftershocks were anticipated.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu issued alerts of potentially dangerous waves within a 300-kilometer radius of the epicenter, posing risks to nearby Philippine coasts, Indonesia, and Palau.