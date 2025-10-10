Left Menu

Seismic Shockwaves: Tsunami Threat after Philippine Earthquake

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines, sparking tsunami warnings. The epicenter was 62 kilometers southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental. With hazardous waves predicted, the country faces another potential disaster while still recovering from a previous quake in Cebu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 10-10-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 08:22 IST
Seismic Shockwaves: Tsunami Threat after Philippine Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A powerful offshore earthquake with a 7.6 magnitude struck early Friday morning near the southern Philippine province, raising alarm over a potential hazardous tsunami.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake centered 62 kilometers southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental was the result of fault movement at a shallow 10 kilometers depth. Damages and aftershocks were anticipated.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu issued alerts of potentially dangerous waves within a 300-kilometer radius of the epicenter, posing risks to nearby Philippine coasts, Indonesia, and Palau.

TRENDING

1
Vantage Shines as Main Sponsor at Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025

Vantage Shines as Main Sponsor at Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025

 Global
2
China Ramps Up Inspection on Nvidia's AI Chips Amidst Trade Frictions with U.S.

China Ramps Up Inspection on Nvidia's AI Chips Amidst Trade Frictions with U...

 Global
3
High-Profile Suicide Case Sparks Controversy Over FIR Details

High-Profile Suicide Case Sparks Controversy Over FIR Details

 India
4
Germany Pledges €29 Million for Gaza Reconstruction

Germany Pledges €29 Million for Gaza Reconstruction

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025