NCC Cadets: The Future of Disaster Response and Cyber Defense

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is set to train 1 lakh cadets as disaster first responders, dubbed Yuva Apda Mitras. Additionally, the NCC is developing hubs for drone training and raising 10,000 cyber warriors for digital defense. Cadets will also participate with swords in the 2026 Republic Day Parade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:05 IST
  • India

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is embarking on an ambitious plan to train 1 lakh cadets as first responders for natural disasters, according to NCC DG, Lt Gen Virendra Vats.

During a press conference at the Delhi Cantonment, Vats announced that these cadets, known as Yuva Apda Mitras, will connect with the national database to utilize their skills efficiently in future crises. The NCC is also initiating efforts to establish several hubs across India for drone and counter-drone training. Furthermore, the organization aims to raise 10,000 cadets as 'cyber warriors' to bolster India's digital defense in an increasingly weaponized cyber domain.

Additionally, Vats revealed that, for the first time, NCC parade commanders will carry swords during the 2026 Republic Day Parade. A total of 2,406 cadets, including 898 girls, are participating in the current Republic Day Camp at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment, which started on December 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

