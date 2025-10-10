Left Menu

Nobel Winners Revolutionize Chemistry with 'Hermione's Handbag' Materials

Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi were awarded the 2025 Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). These innovative materials feature large spaces allowing gases and chemicals to pass through, potentially addressing climate change by capturing carbon dioxide and harvesting water from desert air.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A groundbreaking innovation in molecular architecture has won the 2025 Nobel Chemistry Prize for three pioneering scientists. Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi were recognized for their work with metal-organic frameworks, or MOFs.

Dubbed 'Hermione's handbag' materials for their expansive interiors, these novel constructions could revolutionize how we address pressing global challenges like climate change and water scarcity.

The MOFs allow for the passage of gases and chemicals, making it possible to capture harmful carbon dioxide or harvest water from the arid desert air, thus offering new solutions to some of the world's most critical environmental issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

