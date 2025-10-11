Mexico's Torrential Downpour Triggers Landslides and Devastation

Heavy rainfall in Mexico has resulted in at least 21 fatalities, with several others missing, according to authorities on Friday. The relentless downpours led to numerous landslides, power outages in certain municipalities, and rivers overflowing their banks.

In Hidalgo state, civil protection officials confirmed 16 deaths and reported damage to at least 1,000 homes and numerous schools. The governor of Puebla state, Alejandro Armenta, announced that three people died in landslides, and five more are missing. Two additional deaths were reported in Veracruz state.

President Claudia Sheinbaum assured the population of ongoing efforts to provide support, clear roads, and restore power. The ministry of defense has deployed more than 5,400 personnel to aid in monitoring, evacuation, and cleanup operations. Simultaneously, storms Raymond and Priscilla continue to bring heavy rains to the Baja California peninsula and the Pacific coast.