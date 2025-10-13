Left Menu

Tragic Soil Digging Incident Claims Young Life in Uttar Pradesh

In Khapatiha Kala village, Uttar Pradesh, a young boy died and a woman was injured when a mound collapsed while they were digging soil for plastering a mud house. Despite villagers' rescue efforts, the boy died en route to the hospital, while the woman remains critically injured.

A tragic incident unfolded in Khapatiha Kala village, located in the Pailani area of Banda, Uttar Pradesh, where a 12-year-old boy lost his life and a 35-year-old woman was left in serious condition. The accident occurred as both individuals were involved in digging soil intended for plastering a mud house.

According to Pailani SHO Rajesh Verma, the unexpected collapse of the mound buried Monu and Mamta Prajapati under the debris. Swift action from local villagers enabled their retrieval and immediate transport to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the young boy was declared deceased upon arrival, and his remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The critically injured woman, identified as a neighbor of the deceased, has been transferred to a medical college for advanced treatment. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure safety measures for local construction practices.

