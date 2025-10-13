Left Menu

Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face Eviction

The Signature View Apartments in North Delhi face electricity and water disconnections as the court-set deadline expires. Despite facing structural safety issues, around 51 residents remain. The DDA plans reconstruction, offering rent assistance to affected flat owners until the new units are ready.

Updated: 13-10-2025 20:43 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has cut off electricity and water supply to Signature View Apartments in North Delhi, as the deadline for vacating the premises has passed. Approximately 51 residents continue to live there, an official said on Monday.

Constructed between 2007 and 2009 under a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) scheme, the apartment complex has been declared structurally unsafe, according to a 2022 IIT-Delhi study. Deep cracks in the walls and ceilings have raised serious safety concerns.

The DDA has initiated steps to demolish and reconstruct the apartments. Rent assistance has been promised to current residents until their new homes are ready. However, residents are struggling to find alternative housing after their appeal for an extension was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

