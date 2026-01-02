Bribery Verdict: MCD Engineer Among Three Convicted

In a significant verdict, three individuals, including an MCD engineer, have been convicted of bribery by a court in a 2024 case registered by the CBI.

Special Judge Shailender Malik found the accused guilty under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. The case involved Surender Kumar Sharma, Surender Kumar Jangra, and Ramesh Chand Jain.

The court's decision was based on substantial evidence, including the recovery of the bribe amount and corroboration by independent witnesses. The verdict is set for a sentencing hearing on January 5.