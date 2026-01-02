Bribery Verdict: MCD Engineer Among Three Convicted
A court has convicted three individuals, including an MCD engineer, of bribery in a case filed by the CBI. They were found guilty under anti-corruption laws for demanding and accepting bribes in March 2024. The evidence included witness testimonies, recovery of tainted money, and chemical tests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:11 IST
- India
In a significant verdict, three individuals, including an MCD engineer, have been convicted of bribery by a court in a 2024 case registered by the CBI.
Special Judge Shailender Malik found the accused guilty under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. The case involved Surender Kumar Sharma, Surender Kumar Jangra, and Ramesh Chand Jain.
The court's decision was based on substantial evidence, including the recovery of the bribe amount and corroboration by independent witnesses. The verdict is set for a sentencing hearing on January 5.
