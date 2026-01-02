Left Menu

Bribery Verdict: MCD Engineer Among Three Convicted

A court has convicted three individuals, including an MCD engineer, of bribery in a case filed by the CBI. They were found guilty under anti-corruption laws for demanding and accepting bribes in March 2024. The evidence included witness testimonies, recovery of tainted money, and chemical tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:11 IST
Bribery Verdict: MCD Engineer Among Three Convicted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, three individuals, including an MCD engineer, have been convicted of bribery by a court in a 2024 case registered by the CBI.

Special Judge Shailender Malik found the accused guilty under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. The case involved Surender Kumar Sharma, Surender Kumar Jangra, and Ramesh Chand Jain.

The court's decision was based on substantial evidence, including the recovery of the bribe amount and corroboration by independent witnesses. The verdict is set for a sentencing hearing on January 5.

TRENDING

1
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

 India
2
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

 India
3
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

 Global
4
European Shares Break Records with Defense Sector Boost

European Shares Break Records with Defense Sector Boost

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026