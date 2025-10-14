Transforming Delhi: The 'Government on Wheels' Initiative Revamps Roads

Delhi's 'Government on Wheels' initiative is taking proactive steps in transforming the city's infrastructure. Under the leadership of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, the program entered its second phase with inspections of road and drainage repair works across the city on Tuesday.

Launched in August, the initiative initially focused on a 47-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road. This inspection involved senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and other departments, all traveling together in a single bus to gain firsthand insights into the public's road-related challenges.

Minister Verma revealed plans to transfer Mundka Road to NHAI, alongside new drainage systems, ensuring significant improvements over the coming year. The inspection addressed issues like footpath encroachments, road surface damage, and neglected drainage, signaling a commitment to resolve longstanding infrastructural problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)